LG's stunning C1 OLED TV drops to its lowest ever price on Amazon

LG's stunning 65-inch 4K OLED C1 TV is now on sale at Amazon for just $1700, bringing the price down a massive 33 per cent from its original $2500.

We at What Hi-Fi? gave the C1 five-stars in our review, saying it looks fantastic and offers decent improvements over the already-excellent CX, so if you're in the market for a superb set without breaking the bank, give the LG C1 a look.

LG C1 65-inch OLED 120Hz TV Amazon deal

LG OLED65C1: $2500 $1700 at Amazon (save $800)

The C1 OLED offers up crisp, rich blacks; smooth 120Hz playback; and an excellent HDR implementation alongside a good sound solution and all the familiar inputs and smart TV features you're accustomed to. At this price, you can't go wrong.

The LG C1 is the successor to LG's CX, which we also gave five-stars in our review, and the C1 packs in many of the same features we knew and loved in the CX with some upgrades, too. Now, the C1 at $1700 costs the same as what the CX originally retailed for, making the C1 the obvious choice.

We couldn't tell much of a difference in general in image quality between the CX and the C1, but the C1 comes with slightly cleaner HDR performance and slightly richer SDR performance with a bit more contrast, making an already great looking TV look even better. The result is a satisfying, beautiful display that truly shines with HDR content.

Sound hasn't changed much from the CX, which is largely a plus. The CX could sound bright and exciting at times, but often clarity and detail were sacrificed. The C1 is a bit less dynamic, but it sounds a lot smoother, offering up more clarity and detail more regularly. While serviceable, though, you'll be best served by pairing your C1 with some speakers or a soundbar.

LG's C1 also packs in all the familiar features of smart TVs today with access to all your favorite apps and services, and it has an improved remote and menu system which makes navigation a lot cleaner and easier to do. Whether you're watching TV, movies, or playing games, the C1 can handle it all.

At just $1700, the LG C1 is a fantastic buy. It may not be the best OLED TV money can buy, but if you want a better picture, you're going to have to spend much, much more to get there with the C1 at this price.

MORE:

Best OLED TV: the best budget and premium OLED TVs

OLED vs QLED: Which is the best TV technology?

QD-OLED TV: everything you need to know