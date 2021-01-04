LG QNED TVs see Mini LED technology debut in its 2021 LCD line-up

LG is boosting its premium LCD offering this year with the addition of a Mini LED-backlit range called the LG QNED Mini LED TV. The QNEDs combine quantum dot and NanoCell technologies for the first time with up to 30,000 Mini LEDs per panel and will represent the pinnacle of LG's LCD TVs for 2021.

LG has yet to specify the models but there will be 10 LG QNEDs including both 4K and 8K panels ranging up to 86 inches. For that top-end size, LG promises 2500 dimming zones and a claimed contrast ratio of 1,000,000:1.

The QNED panels have 120Hz refresh rates, too, which LG states will offer smoother and more natural motion.

LG's previously well-received OLED TVs will continue but these QNEDs could bring a much-needed injection of something new into the company's LCD offering which, in recent years, has generally had only middling reviews here at What Hi-Fi?.

We've experienced LG's NanoCell TVs before, but the addition of quantum dot is an interesting one given that this is an area where arch-rival Samsung has had a great deal of success. The QNEDs are the first TVs to combine the two technologies, with the quantum dot tech hopefully helping to provide a better display brightness and further colour improvements.

The big boost to peak brightness and picture control, though, should come from that Mini LED backlighting. According to LG, it will enable the QNEDs to benefit from better contrast and deeper blacks and make the LG QNED Mini LED TVs the LCD to beat this year. The three headline technologies in one should certainly help.

The big QNED Mini LED unveiling will be at LG's CES 2021 virtual press event on Monday 11th January. We look forward to seeing it for ourselves.

