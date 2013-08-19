LG looks set to launch the G Pad tablet at IFA 2013 next month, the first tablet in LG's new G Series and an 8.3-inch sibling for the new LG G2 smartphone.

The G Pad tablet (not pictured above) looks set to feature an 8.3in, 1920 x 1080, full HD screen built by LG Display, with official details likely to be announced at European consumer electronics show IFA, next month.

The Korea Herald puts some meat on recent LG tablet rumours, reporting that LG will begin manufacturing the "G Pad" in September with a target of selling up to 100,000 per month.

LG is making a renewed push in the portable market, with the launch of its new G Series of premium products, replacing the Optimus range in the UK, Europe and US.

The flagship G2 smartphone was unveiled at the start of the month, with the notable inclusion of support for hi-res audio, 24-bit/192kHz files. A G Pad tablet would be the second addition to the new range.

LG previously released the Optimus Pad tablet but struggled to make a dent in the ultra-competitive Android tablet market, with premium models such as the Sony Xperia Tablet Z and budget tablets Samsung Galaxy Tab 2 7.0 having since upped the ante.

The G2 phone's specification was certainly up to scratch so we're confident that a G Pad tablet would at least be more competitive on paper than previous efforts.

The rumoured HD screen, 2GB of RAM and quad-core Snapdragon 800 processor sound up to the job.

We will be on the ground in force at IFA in Berlin, where we're expecting plenty of new products to be revealed from the likes of LG, Panasonic, Philips, Sony and more.

MORE: Best tablets 2013

by Joe Cox

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join us on Facebook