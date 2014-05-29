LG has announced the launch of its latest premium Bluetooth stereo headset, which has been developed in collaboration with USA-based audio company Harman/Kardon.

The LG Tone InfinimTM (HBS-900) is compatible with all Bluetooth-enabled devices, although the Korean firm says it is "particularly optimised" for its new G3 smartphone.

MORE: LG launches G3 flagship with 5.5in Quad HD screen

According to LG, the new headset provides "great sound in a stylish design" and comes with a retractable wire management system that will leave no wires exposed.

It has a jog button to fast forward and rewind audio playback, plus sound/vibration alerts if you have received any messages, want to know the time or need to check battery status.

MORE: Read all our headphone reviews

Features for the LG G3 include Name AlertTM and Answer Me+ – the former letting you know who is calling, the latter disconnecting the headset when the phone is raised to your ear.

LG says the Tone InfinimTM will make its debut in major markets worldwide this summer, with additional details of availability to be confirmed on a local basis in the next few weeks.

HANDS-ON: LG G3 review

by Pete Hayman

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join us on Facebook

Find us on Google+