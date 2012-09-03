Klipsch has announced upgraded versions of its best-selling earphones, the Image S4 and Image S4i.

Retained from the original models is their sonic balance and comfort design, but the the new versions have been designed with a new flat cable for added strength and tangle-resistance, a more 'streamlined' shape to the earphones themselves, and upgrades to enhance durability.

The new models, the £70 Image S4 (II) and £90 Image S4 i (II) use the same 8.5mm dual-magnet microspeaker drivers as the originals, and Klipsch's oval ear-tips for a better fit inside the ear canal, giving improved comfort and passive noise isolation.

The Image S4 (II), seen at the top of the page, is available in piano black or white, comes with a choice of four sizes of ear-tips, and is supplied with a carrying case and a two-year warranty.

The Image S4i (II), seen above, adds a three-button remote control incorporating a microphone, enabling it to be used with Apple devices for calling as well as music playback.

Also in black or white, the S4i comes with the same accessories and guarantee as the S4, with the addition of a clothing clip for the remote/microphone.

Both models are in the shops now, or available direct from Klipsch.