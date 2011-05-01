Trending

KEF cuts price of KHT1505 package to £500

£100 price reduction 'has become possible due mainly to lower key component costs'

The KEF KHT1505 package, the latest model in the company's Home Theatre Series, has been reduced in price to £500. KEF says that the £100 price cut 'has become possible due mainly to lower key component costs'.

The package, which includes five satellite speakers and and active subwoofer, comes in a gloss black finish on the smaller speakers, and black ash veneer on the subwoofer.

The satellites can be wall-mounted either horizontally or vertically, while HTS1001.2 floorstands are available as an option to use with the 1505 satellites.

The satellite speakers use a 19mm tweeter and two 5cm bass drivers, while the subwoofer combines a 200W Class D amplifier with a 20cm front-firing driver.

