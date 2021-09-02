JBL Reflect Flow Pro sport wireless earbuds aim to build on five-star success

The JBL Reflect Flow are some of the best true wireless sports headphones around at their budget price, so we're excited that JBL has today announced an upgraded, noise-cancelling version.

The new JBL Reflect Flow Pro buds should appeal to fitness fiends thanks to their improved fit, IP68-rated rain protection and marathon battery life. JBL claims 10 hours playback from the buds themselves (or eight with noise-cancelling switched on) and an additional 20 hours from the wireless charging case.

Adaptive Noise Cancelling promises to block out unwanted noises, whether you're working from home or working out in the gym, while JBL's Smart Ambient mode lets you hear what's happening around you with a quick tap of a bud.

If your boss does call while you're on the treadmill, the Reflect Flow Pro's six microphones should ensure decent voice clarity. Need directions to a coffee shop with wi-fi? You can ask Google or Alexa using your voice.

It's too early to say whether the 6.8mm drivers will deliver the same level of precision as the previous Reflect Flow buds, which we found produced deep bass with playful dynamics and good levels of detail, but we've got our fingers firmly crossed that their audio performance remains competitive in the increasingly popular market.

The JBL Reflect Flow Pro will be available from JBL for £170 ( $180, AU$240) from November in black, blue, white and pink. That's significantly less than a pair of Apple AirPods Pro, but still a fair chunk of change. Want something cheaper? JBL has today unveiled two pairs of budget true wireless earbuds...

First up are the JBL Tune 230NC, which resemble the standard AirPods (2019) and cost £80 ($100, AU$135). Their promising spec sheet includes active noise-cancelling, IPX4 splash resistance and 40 hours of total battery life (or 32 with noise-cancelling on). They're available from October in black, white, blue and sand.

Then there's the JBL Tune 130NC, also priced at £80 ($100, AU$135). In addition to ANC and 40 hours of battery life, they're fitted with 10mm drivers that promise even punchier bass. They're available from October in a choice of black, white and blue.

