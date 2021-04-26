It's official: Spotify has raised its subscription prices

We knew Spotify had been trialling the idea of raising subscription prices in the UK and now the price hike is official.

Spotify has sent out emails to subscribers informing them of its plans to increase prices from the 30th April. Premium student goes from £4.99/€4.99mth to £5.99/€5.99mth and Premium Duo moves from £12.99/€12.49mth to £13.99/€13.99mth.

The biggest price increase affects the Spotify Premium Family tier, which jumps from £14.99/€14.99mth to £16.99/€17.99mth. It appears as though the Premium Individual tier has avoided a price increase.

While announcing the price changes will come into effect on the 30th April, it appears Spotify is giving current subscribers an additional month at the "old" price to soften the blow. This means the new price will take effect from their June billing date.

If you're currently on a trial, Spotify will give you one month on the current price before the increase takes effect.

Back in March, a survey was sent out to Spotify users that floated the idea of increasing prices for the Premium Individual, Duo and Family plans to £10.99, £14.99 and £19.99. We're assuming the feedback from this survey has helped shape the new prices revealed today.

Now all eyes will be on how much the streaming giant wants to charge for its upcoming Spotify Hifi tier, which promises “music in lossless audio format, with CD quality”, and how it stacks up to rival tiers from the likes of Tidal and Amazon Music Unlimited. Are you a Spotify subscriber? What do you think of today's announcement? Let us know in the comments below.

