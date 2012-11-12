IsoTek has a new range of entry-level power products called Discovery. Available now, there are three models:

• EVO3 Polaris six-way mains conditioning block £250

Designed to offer filtration of common mode and differential mode mains noise, delivering clean power to six sockets, each independently isolated using IsoTek's Polaris X technology.

• EVO3 Mini Mira filtration device for TVs and projectors £195

Optimised for use with TVs and projectors, the Mini Mira uses IsoTek's proprietary Triple Resonant Filter and other technologies to deliver power via to two outlets to feed any type of TV or projector, plus a partnering device such as a Blu-ray player or set-top box.

• EVO3 Premier power cable £80

IsoTek's most affordable power cable has at its core three 2sq mmconductors made from 99.999% OFC (oxygen-free copper) and coated in silver to aid connectivity, with a Teflon FEP dielectric extruded over each one. The cable is terminated with high-quality moulded connectors.

