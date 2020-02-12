ISE 2020: Elac showcases Debut Reference, Vertex 2 speakers and more

ISE 2020, the world's biggest pro audio show, is under way in Amsterdam, and we've spotted a few interesting products on the Elac stand.
First up, the Elac Debut Reference speakers, the latest creation from renowned speaker designer Andrew Jones, most recently responsible for the Award-winning Debut B5.2.
The Debut Reference (pictured, top and below), available in a bookshelf (DBR62, $499), floorstander (DFR52, $1199) and centre channel (DCR52, $399) has received a 'soft launch' so far, but they are now in the market and looking rather smart.
Looking to build on the work of the entry-level Debut speakers, they have an updated waveguide and grill design, a new cabinet architecture that aims to further reduce vibrations, an updated woofer and redesigned port.
The 2-way bass reflex bookshelf speaker has a 1-inch cloth dome tweeter and a 6.5-inch Aramid Fiber mid/bass driver, while the 3-way floorstander has a 1-inch cloth dome tweeter, 5.25-inch Aramid Fiber midrange and 2 x 5.25-inch Aramid Fiber bass drivers. Both are available with a white baffle, oak cabinet or black baffle with a walnut cabinet. Sadly they weren't on demonstration but we look forward to hearing them, and reviewing them, soon.
ISE is primarily focused on the pro audio business and Elac has new custom install speakers, too.
The Elac Vertex Series 2 (pictured, above) is perhaps the stand out, an upgrade on the first-generation Vertex that's designed to work seamlessly with the extended Debut family, giving consumers an in-wall option they can partner with the standard stereo speakers.
Also new is the Integrator Series 3-channel digital amplifier, which is designed to fit in tight spaces and offer analogue, digital and wireless connectivity, in a 2-channel or 3-channel layout for driving a stereo system or stereo and subwoofer.
Dolby Digital, remote learning, and app-controlled room correction and speaker calibration make it a smart little solution.
MORE: