Is there a problem with the iPhone 14's camera?

The iPhone 14 could offer the most dramatic camera upgrade in years – but only if Apple can source enough grade A lenses.

A new report by renowned tech analyst Ming-Chi Kuo (spotted by MacRumours) claims that some of the rear camera lenses for the upcoming iPhone 14 have suffered from "quality issues".

"My latest survey indicates one of Genius's iPhone 14 rear lenses likely suffered from coating-crack quality issues," read's Kuo latest tweet. The good news is that Apple plans to solve the snafu by transferring "about 10 million lens orders" from current supplier Genius Electronic Optical, to Largan Precision Co. (another Taiwanese firm that produces tiny plastic lenses).

With any luck, the last-minute switch should "avoid [the issue] affecting iPhone 14 shipments". Phew.

Kuo goes on to say that he expects Genius to solve the mysterious "lens-coating crack problem... within 1-2 months". But, even if it can't, "Largan can fill the gap well".

So, the lens-cracking issue shouldn't affect the upcoming iPhone 14 launch, tipped for Tuesday 13th September 2022. That said, some analysts believe that recent supplier kinks could lead to a limited supply of Apple's next iPhone.

Just over a week ago, we reported how the production of the iPhone 14 Max appeared to have been disrupted by a late shipment of screens. That's on top of the ongoing rumours that China's 'zero-covid' lockdown put the brakes on iPhone 14 production.

Apple is expected to launch four new iPhone models this year. The iPhone 14 Pro and range-topping iPhone 14 Pro Max are due for a 48MP camera capable of shooting 8K video – a major improvement over the 12MP camera offered by the iPhone 13 Pro models.

Will the iPhone 14 family show up on time? Will there be enough to go around? It sounds like Apple has a plan B (and a plan C), so let's hope the Phone 14 doesn't keep us waiting.

