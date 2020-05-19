IFA 2020 going ahead as physical (albeit much modified) event in Berlin

IFA 2020 is happening, and we now know in what capacity.

The organisers of Internationale Funkausstellung Berlin, Europe's biggest annual consumer electronics show, have shared details of their plans for the September event, following the decision last month to run it as an "innovative new concept" in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a press conference webinar this morning, IFA executive director Jens Heithecker detailed the forthcoming exceptional and, perhaps surprisingly, physical show.

While many were expecting a virtual showcase, IFA 2020 will go ahead in Berlin in September. However, it will be very different from previous years. IFA 2020 will run for three days as opposed to its usual six-day duration. The dates for your diary: Thursday 3rd September to Saturday 5th September.

Held on one exhibition site, IFA 2020 will not be open for the public. Instead it will be a platform exclusively for brands to showcase their new wares to retailers and media.

Attendance will be limited to a maximum of 1000 people per day, with strictly controlled access and social distancing measures in effect. There will be double the number of keynote stages this year, and instead of drifting from booth to booth, attendees will be able to see everything on two stages. A small media space will allow for interview and demonstration opportunities.

A digital hub for IFA 2020 will also see sessions streamed online, and open to all.

In this morning's press conference, IFA made clear the priority was health and safety, stating that it had been in close coordination with health authorities to agree a safe and workable solution. Rest assured, we will be covering all the IFA 2020 news, one way or another...

