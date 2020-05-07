Trending

Record Store Day launches virtual music club in support of UK record shops

Vinyl lovers unite!

(Image credit: Record Store Day)

Need proof that social distancing is bringing us closer together? Record Store Day UK, Official Charts and National Album Day have teamed up to launch a virtual music club featuring exclusive interviews with artists in lockdown. 

The fortnightly Record Club will be taking place on Facebook Live every other Wednesday at 6.30pm, and live-streamed simultaneously across the Record Store Day UK, Official Charts and National Album Day Facebook feeds (@RSDayUK / @OfficialCharts / @AlbumDayUK).

The Record Club kicked off last night (watch it back here) with British Japanese artist Rina Sawayama, and continues on Wedsnesday 20th May with a chat with Sleaford Mods. 

Much like Richard and Judy's book club, the idea is that viewers order each Record Club album from a record shop ahead of the broadcast, then tune in to hear from the artist and submit their own questions.

If that sounds like your jam, best pre-order a copy of Sleaford Mods' new album, All That Glue, now. A limited edition, double white vinyl version with a 16-page booklet charting the band's rise will be made available from independent record stores.

If that wasn't enough, The Record Club will also be giving away a tasty £100 Record Token during each episode. Visit recordstoreday.co.uk for full details.

