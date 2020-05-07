Record Store Day launches virtual music club in support of UK record shops

Need proof that social distancing is bringing us closer together? Record Store Day UK, Official Charts and National Album Day have teamed up to launch a virtual music club featuring exclusive interviews with artists in lockdown.

The fortnightly Record Club will be taking place on Facebook Live every other Wednesday at 6.30pm, and live-streamed simultaneously across the Record Store Day UK, Official Charts and National Album Day Facebook feeds (@RSDayUK / @OfficialCharts / @AlbumDayUK).

The Record Club kicked off last night (watch it back here) with British Japanese artist Rina Sawayama, and continues on Wedsnesday 20th May with a chat with Sleaford Mods.

Much like Richard and Judy's book club, the idea is that viewers order each Record Club album from a record shop ahead of the broadcast, then tune in to hear from the artist and submit their own questions.

If that sounds like your jam, best pre-order a copy of Sleaford Mods' new album, All That Glue, now. A limited edition, double white vinyl version with a 16-page booklet charting the band's rise will be made available from independent record stores.

If that wasn't enough, The Record Club will also be giving away a tasty £100 Record Token during each episode. Visit recordstoreday.co.uk for full details.

MORE:

Record Store Day launches #RSDFillTheGap vinyl campaign

Best record players 2020