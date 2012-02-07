BADA (British Audio-Visual Dealers Association), the UK's trade body for independent hi-fi and home cinema retailers, is aiming to create a new industry body, uniting dealers, manufacturers and media into the Clarity Alliance.

The new alliance aims to make hi-fi and AV products and services more visible to all consumers, evangelising the benefits of better-quality sound and vision – and enabling people to more easily experience and understand those advantages.

With a lot of competing companies involved, the Clarity Alliance intends to work in a spirit of 'co-opetition', bringing the 'warring' parties together on those issues that unite the entire industry.

The Clarity Alliance, which had its soft launch at yesterday's BADA AGM, is expected to be fully operational by May, when it plans to launch a campaign to promote ways consumers can enjoy better TV sound.

You can read more about the Clarity Alliance in our blog here, along with the latest UK sales figures, which reveal the extent of the challenge the specialist industry is facing as consumer-electronics spending contracts.

