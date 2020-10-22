Harman Kardon's Citation Amp packs power and streaming into a compact design

Harman Kardon has unveiled the latest addition to its Citation range. The Citation Amp is a really rather compact amplifier that packs 125 watts per channel of Class D amplification (into 8 ohms) and network streaming into its modest chassis.

You've got built-in Google Chromecast and Apple AirPlay, so you're covered whether you're an Android household or an Apple-centric family, and where physical connections are concerned there is coaxial, optical, RCA and HDMI ARC inputs in addition to line-out and subwoofer outputs. Bluetooth 4.2 is also onboard.

The Citation Amp houses Harmon Kardon's Digital Loop amplification, which aims to correct the inherent errors and distortion that occur in digital amplification.

The Citation Amp can work with other wireless speakers on the same home network, and is also compatible with home automation control systems, including both Control4 and Crestron.

In line with Harman Kardon's flagship Citation range, the Citation Amp comes with a more premium price-tag (£549) and will be available by the end of the month.

MORE:

Read all our Harman Kardon reviews

See the six special stereo amps that won What Hi-Fi? 2020 Awards

Check out the best AV and home cinema deals and early Black Friday deals