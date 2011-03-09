Here's a bit of a novelty: an eco-friendly FM radio powered by your shower.

The H2O radio (£35) is said to be the first of its type to be powered solely by water pressure, without the need for disposable batteries or a mains connection.

It uses a new, patented micro turbine which allows it to be plumbed into your shower and run off energy generated through the flow of water when the shower is on. This generates enough power to recharge the internal Ni-Mh battery.

The radio comes on automatically when you turn on the shower, playing the last station you listened to. You can carry on listening when the shower is off, the unit using energy stored in its rechargeable battery.

Vivien Blick, managing director of H2O owner Tango Group, has appeared on the BBC TV programme Dragon's Den with a wind-up radio that uses similar technology. The wind-up radio was invented by Trevor Bayliss back in the 1990s.

