Google TV adds free streaming app Pluto TV to its 'Live' tab

Google TV has struck a deal to add Pluto TV – ViacomCBS's free streaming service – to its 'Live' tab.

Beginning today, Google TV users can fire up Pluto and watch over 300 live TV channels without paying a penny (you don't even have to register). Although Google's 'Live' TV tab already supports YouTube TV, Philo and Sling TV, all three require paid subscriptions.

Google says Pluto TV will be rolling out to Google TV devices, from smart TVs to Chromecast with Google TV, "in the coming weeks". Once live, users will enjoy free channels and live TV recommendations, in the "For You" tab.

Not heard of Pluto TV? It's one of a growing number of "FAST" apps (Free, Ad-Supported Television). Whether you want to binge on Baywatch, catch a cult horror movie or watch live poker, Pluto TV seems to have you covered.

Google is currently battling Amazon and Roku for control of your living room. Amazon recently launched its own free streaming service, IMDb TV, in the UK. Meanwhile, Roku has launched The Roku Channel, which offers over 10,000 free movies and TV shows.

Today's tie-in with Pluto TV isn't the end of the story, however. Google hinted that more free streaming options are on the way in 2022 and has announced that US customers can grab their first six months of Peacock Premium for free (usually $5 a month).

Don't have a Google TV device? Those in the UK, Germany, Spain, Italy and Latin America can still download and install the standard Pluto TV app, which is available for Amazon Fire TV devices, Apple TV and a host of smart TV platforms, including Samsung's Tizen.

