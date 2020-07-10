Google officially reveals Nest smart speaker following fresh leak

Google has officially unveiled its Nest smart speaker, confirming its existence and Nest-style redesign with the release of the above photo.

Images of the Google Home successor were found in a FCC filing yesterday (and posted by the Android TV Guide Twitter account), with the device listed under the model number GXCA6. Google responded by sending an official photo and teaser video of the Nest speaker to publications, accompanied simply with the note: “what the Nest team is working on from home".

The Sonos One-rivalling is considerably taller and slimmer than one might have expected. From the FCC images, we can see it measures around 21cm in height – that's taller than the larger Google Home Max even.

Like the Google Nest Mini that launched in October, the big brother commits to the bluey-grey (and perhaps pink) fabric mesh covering – a hallmark of the 'Nest' aesthetic over the two-part fabric and metal design of the Home. Google announced last year in May that its subsequent smart home products would fall under a new 'Nest' branding, replacing the 'Home' moniker that was introduced in 2016. So far, only the Mini of the three Google smart speakers has been launched, with the Nest imminent and the Home Max yet to be rebranded.

Google's confirmation of the Nest is just a teaser, mind: it hasn't yet revealed any further information such as specification and pricing. That, our friends, is still all to come.

