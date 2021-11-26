Get up to 50% off Google Nest speakers with these big Black Friday deals

Treat yourself to a smart speaker from only $50 at Crutchfield

Google Nest Hub (2nd Generation)
Crutchfield is doing Black Friday right by the looks of these Google Nest deals. Move fast and you can get 50% off the Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen) or if you prefer 40% off the Google Nest Audio

The Nest Hub (2nd Gen) offer smarts, sound and a screen for $100. But today, it's just $50! As for the Google Nest Audio smart speaker, it drops from $100 to only $60 – that's the lowest price we've seen it.

Nest Hub (2nd Gen) $100

Nest Hub (2nd Gen) $100 $50 at Crutchfield (save $50) Google's smart screen streams music and boasts clever sleep sensing tech. This deal applies to four finishes (Chalk, Charcoal, Mist and Sand). You even get free shipping in addition to the $50 saving.

Google Nest Audio

Nest Audio $100 $60 at Crutchfield (save $40)
Google's smart speaker is now back down to its cheapest-ever price. This deal applies to all five finishes (Charcoal, Sky, Sage, Sand and Chalk), and includes free shipping.

The Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen) boasts a 7-inch touchscreen and offers a range of new features, including Motion Sense for gesture control, support for Netflix and Disney Plus, built-in Google Cast functionality and Sleep Sensing, which helps you get a decent night’s sleep (you need the Google Home, Assistant and Google Fit apps to set it up). There's no camera, so big brother won't be able to watch you.

At $100, we declared it a bargain. Now that you can pick it up for just $50 at Crutchfield, it's hard to find fault. Sure, the Amazon Echo Show 10  – a similar smart-speaker-with-screen concept – is bigger and has a camera, but it's more expensive and has no skill support for Disney Plus.

The Google Nest Audio is Google's take on a hi-fi-grade smart speaker – in other words, it's prioritising sound quality over pure voice assistant smarts. The design is sleek and the set-up is a breeze. It plays nice with a variety of streaming services including SpotifyYouTube MusicDeezer and TuneIn. And with Chromecast built-in, you can cast tracks to your Google Nest Audio with two clicks of your preferred music-streaming app on your smartphone.

The sound? Well, it's not quite a spacious as we'd like, and it doesn't measure up to the likes of the Apple HomePod Mini or Sonos One. Then again, the Nest Audio is only $60 at Crutchfield today – far cheaper the aforementioned rivals.

