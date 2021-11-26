Get up to 50% off Google Nest speakers with these big Black Friday deals

Crutchfield is doing Black Friday right by the looks of these Google Nest deals. Move fast and you can get 50% off the Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen) or if you prefer 40% off the Google Nest Audio.

The Nest Hub (2nd Gen) offer smarts, sound and a screen for $100. But today, it's just $50! As for the Google Nest Audio smart speaker, it drops from $100 to only $60 – that's the lowest price we've seen it.

Nest Hub (2nd Gen) $100 Nest Hub (2nd Gen) $100 $50 at Crutchfield (save $50) Google's smart screen streams music and boasts clever sleep sensing tech. This deal applies to four finishes (Chalk, Charcoal, Mist and Sand). You even get free shipping in addition to the $50 saving.

Google Nest Audio Nest Audio $100 $60 at Crutchfield (save $40)

Google's smart speaker is now back down to its cheapest-ever price. This deal applies to all five finishes (Charcoal, Sky, Sage, Sand and Chalk), and includes free shipping.

The Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen) boasts a 7-inch touchscreen and offers a range of new features, including Motion Sense for gesture control, support for Netflix and Disney Plus, built-in Google Cast functionality and Sleep Sensing, which helps you get a decent night’s sleep (you need the Google Home, Assistant and Google Fit apps to set it up). There's no camera, so big brother won't be able to watch you.

At $100, we declared it a bargain. Now that you can pick it up for just $50 at Crutchfield, it's hard to find fault. Sure, the Amazon Echo Show 10 – a similar smart-speaker-with-screen concept – is bigger and has a camera, but it's more expensive and has no skill support for Disney Plus.

The Google Nest Audio is Google's take on a hi-fi-grade smart speaker – in other words, it's prioritising sound quality over pure voice assistant smarts. The design is sleek and the set-up is a breeze. It plays nice with a variety of streaming services including Spotify, YouTube Music, Deezer and TuneIn. And with Chromecast built-in, you can cast tracks to your Google Nest Audio with two clicks of your preferred music-streaming app on your smartphone.

The sound? Well, it's not quite a spacious as we'd like, and it doesn't measure up to the likes of the Apple HomePod Mini or Sonos One. Then again, the Nest Audio is only $60 at Crutchfield today – far cheaper the aforementioned rivals.

