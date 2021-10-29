Get a free HomePod Mini and $200 gift card when you buy an iPhone 13 at Visible

It's not Black Friday just yet, but here's a deal worthy of the big day itself. You can now pick up a free HomePod Mini smart speaker and $200 gift card when you buy an iPhone 13 from Visible.

The Verizon-owned carrier is offering the deal on all models of iPhone 13 – that's the standard iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. Prices start from just $30 a month.

The standard iPhone 13 will be the best option for many – it's not too big or too small, and comes in cheaper than the Pro variants. But if even that is too large for you, the Mini offers the same performance in a more pocketable size. View Deal

These are the more powerful models of iPhone 13: the Pro is the same size as the standard model, but the Pro Max ups the screen size from 6.1 inches to 6.7. They also have more advanced cameras than the iPhone 13 and 13 Mini. View Deal

Here's how you claim your free gifts. Create a Visible account, transfer your cell number from an eligible carrier (all of which are listed here), then set up your SIM and activate it. Then you'll be emailed a code with which you can redeem your free HomePod Mini. Once you've paid your phone bill for three months, you'll be emailed another code that you can redeem for your $200 virtual gift card.

The iPhone 13 and 13 Pro have 6.1-inch screens, while the Mini drops down to 5.4 inches and the Pro Max goes big with a 6.7-incher. Apart from the screen size, the 13 and 13 Mini are nigh-on identical – the Pro and Pro Max have more power, up to 1TB of storage (the other two max out at 512GB) and better cameras.

iPhones are some of the best smartphones you can buy, and the latest handsets are among the best iPhones around, even when you factor in the higher prices. Throw in a free HomePod Mini and $200 gift card, and it's a no-brainer.

