Get 3 months free Tidal HiFi or Premium at Best Buy

At times like these, we need a quality music streaming service more than ever. That's why we're alerting you to the fact that if you buy any qualifying product from Best Buy right now, you'll get three months of Tidal's Award-winning HiFi service (normally $14.99 per month) or Premium service (usually $9.99 per month) absolutely free – a saving of up to $45.

Here's how it works: head to Best Buy and check out the qualifying wireless speakers, headphones, media streamers and TVs. Once you've put a product into your online shopping cart, simply add either Tidal Premium or HiFi to your cart (you'll find them both below the list of qualifying products), and voila! You've not been charged for Tidal. Bargain.

Wondering what to buy to seal the deal? Here's our top tip – the excellent JBL Flip 5.

But it's not just Bluetooth speakers included in the Tidal promotion, there are some excellent media streamers, TVs and headphones included too, such as the Award-winning Sony WH-1000XM3 over-ears, currently reduced to $278 (list price $349) and with a free three-month subscription to the Tidal plan of your choice.

Upon reviewing Tidal's streaming service, we couldn't help but conclude: "Whether you’re listening to 320kbps, CD-quality or hi-res streams, Tidal sounds great compared to its rivals. We’d wholeheartedly recommend signing up for Tidal HiFi if you can." So if you're looking to invest in something new from Best Buy, Tidal is one of the best freebies we could imagine to go with it.

