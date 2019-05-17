Get 3 months of Spotify Premium for 99p/99 cents

Great news for those of us still trying to convince Apple Music we're an MA student at the University of Life: you can finally give up the ghost and give Spotify Premium a whirl for three months for just 99p in the UK or 99 cents in the US.

That's if you haven't tried Spotify's top-tier service before, mind. The deal, which Spotify has ran before, is only open to new subscribers of Premium. Bear in mind that you'll have to set up an account soon, too – the offer is available until 30th June.

After the three-month period ends, you'll pay £9.99/$9.99 per month (or £4.99/$4.99 for a student subscription) unless you cancel.

Compared to Spotify's free tier, Premium allows you to browse, play and download higher-quality songs, ad-free and with unlimited track skips. It also opens doors to the Connect feature, allowing the direct streaming of Spotify's catalogue to a compatible device.

The 99p/99 cents deal is similar to the Apple Music incentive, which offers a three-month free trial before a paid subscription kicks in.

Whichever streaming service you choose, it's a whole lot of music for the journey – and for less than your bus fare.

