Free Apple gift cards with select iPhone, AirPods and iPad purchases on Black Friday

Apple products rarely see discounts, even during Black Friday, but Tim Cook's behemoth is offering a sweetener should you make a purchase tomorrow – aka the start of Black Friday proper.

From tomorrow, buy direct from Apple and the Cupertino giant is offering a $50 Apple Gift Card when you buy certain iPhones, including the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, and iPhone SE.

And it gets better! You'll be entitled to up to a $75 Apple Gift Card when you buy a pair of AirPods 2, AirPods 3, AirPods Pro, or AirPods Max.

Considering an 11" iPad Pro or iPad Pro 12.9 (2021)? Apple says you'll be able to get a $100 Apple Gift Card.

It all kicks off tomorrow, so in the mean time, feel free to check out our Black Friday AirPods deals page and our dedicated Black Friday Apple AirPods Max deals hub.

Oh, and if you'd rather just keep $24 of your hard-earned cash, Apple's newest AirPods 3 buds are currently on sale at Walmart for just $155 (MSRP $179).

