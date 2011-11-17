New from British speaker company Ferguson Hill is the FH009 Home Theatre System, designed to make the most of the sound from TVs.

Selling for £796 and using the company's signature clear acrylic horn speakers, the FH009 has its controls in a substantial bass speaker/amplifier enclosure, designed to sit underneath a TV set.

This contains the input and output socketry – two sets of line-ins, a 3.5mm stereo input for portable devices and a USB connection, plus stereo subwoofer outputs – and also the amplification: 2x32W for the bass, and 2x32W for the horns.

The transconductance-voltage amplification is Class A/B rather than the Class D more common in systems of this kind, and Ferguson Hill says selected components have been used throughout the signal path.

The horn speakers come complete with floor-stands, while wall-mounts are available as an option. The bass/amp speaker is available in black or white gloss finishes, and the system will be available from December direct from Ferguson Hill or leading independent retailers.

