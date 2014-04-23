Elipson has announced a 'new and convenient connection hub' for its Planet LW speakers, which brings aptX Bluetooth wireless streaming, plus analogue and digital inputs.
The Elipson Audio Bridge costs £149 or can be bought together with the speakers. The Planet LW/Audio Bridge system costs £1399.
The Bridge connects to the powered Planet LW speakers wirelessly, promising "lossless 16/44 CD quality audio".
As well as aptX Bluetooth, the Bridge also has optical digital, RCA analogue and minijack 3.5mm inputs.
Standing just 36mm tall, the round device has a 160mm diameter and weighs 7.5kg, making it fairly easy to incorporate in to your system.
The Planet LW speakers meanwhile are 2-way speakers with a 6.5in mid-bass driver and a 25mm tweeter, and sport the famous, instantly recogisable Elipson design.
They're available in red, white or black and there are accessory options including a floor stand, wall mount and ceiling mount.
by Joe Cox
