Early Black Friday TV deal: $500 off a five-star LG OLED

Amazon has one early Black Friday TV deal that shouldn't be slept on, with a sizeable $500 saving on the five-star LG OLED55CX.

This 55in 4K OLED TV is one of the many stars in LG's 2020 OLED range and gets you LG's top processing tech at the most affordable price. And with a high refresh rate, it's a great shout for sports, movies and next-gen gaming.

It's worth every penny of the $2000 MSRP but why pay sticker price when you can pick one up for just $1497 in the Amazon Holiday Dash sales?

Want to 'go big or go home', There's also $500 off the 65in LG OLED65CX.

LG OLED55CX 4K HDR OLED smart TV $2000 $1497 at Amazon

The CX is the sweet spot in LG's 2020 OLED TV range – it gets you all of LG's top picture tech at a great price. Expect detail, richer colours and smooth motion. An astonishingly capable all-rounder.View Deal

The 2020 CX replaced the C9, a superb performer and a What Hi-Fi? Product of the Year in 2019. The CX improves upon its predecessor in a number of key areas such as dark detail, motion handling and colour.

The CX packs in a few more features, too. Crucially, it sports HDMI 2.1 sockets that support next-gen gaming features such as VRR (Variable Refresh Rate), 4K@120Hz (also known as HFR) and ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode). Team this TV with an Xbox Series X or PS5 and you'll be in next-gen gaming heaven.

LG's smart TV platform, webOS, is one of the best in the business and offers access to most big-name streaming apps including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, HBO, Hulu, VUDU, Google Play Movies & TV and YouTube.

Put simply, this is a stellar OLED TV that delivers a cutting-edge of home theater experience. It's now available at its lowest ever price, too.

