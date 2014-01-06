Yes, it’s another wireless speaker, but this one looks like a Dalek’s kettle.

The Dream Audio Dream One is a multi-directional speaker that boasts a wide variety of connections: aptX Bluetooth, WiFi, DLNA, AirPlay, USB, and 3.5mm analogue input.

Launched at CES 2014, the Dream One has a 2in aluminium cone, a 4in paper cone subwoofer and a 5in passive radiator.

The highlight is Dream’s proprietary ‘Sound Array Module’, essentially a waveguide that helps to disperse the sound evenly around your room. In theory.

Upon set-up, the Dream app can initiate a spatial test tone to calibrate the sound based on the speaker’s surroundings.

You can also connect a second Dream One unit to create a stereo set-up in a similar fashion to the Sonos Play:1 speakers.

The Dream One multi-directional wireless speaker will launch worldwide in Q3 2014 for $599. We'll keep our eyes peeled for a UK release date and price.

by Ced Yuen

