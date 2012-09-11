First seen at the D+M Group European conference a few months back, the Denon D-F109 system is now available in the UK. It replaces the popular D-F107, and this time round comprises three units – a CD player, a network music player and a DAB/FM receiver – plus speakers.

Three packages are available: all three units and speakers for £900; the network player, receiver and speakers for £750; or CD player, receiver and speakers at £600.

The addition to the old model's line-up is the DNP-F109 Network Audio Player, which has wired connectivity for a home network, can stream from NAS devices, online streaming services or internet radio, and also has AirPlay built-in, to stream from iOS devices or an iTunes music library.

It supports WMA, MP3, WAV, AAC, FLAC up to 192kHz/24-bit, transcoded WMA lossless and ALAC Apple lossless, and also has a rear-panel USB for direct iPod/iPhone connectivity.

The latest CD player, the DCD-F109, uses selected components in its audio section, and in addition to CD playback offers MP3/WMA playback from a USB device inserted into its front-panel port.

At the heart of the system is the DRA-F109DAB receiver, using a new digital power amp stage to deliver 2x65W, and fitted with two electrical digital inputs for the CD and network audio player - which also has analogue outputs – plus an extra optical digital input, for example to allow the connection of sound from a TV.

Integrated remote control allows the system to be controlled using the handset supplied or via the latest Denon Remote App when the DNP-F109 is used.

Completing the systems are the SC-F109 speakers, the result of an extensive European sound-tuning programme, and using a 12cm woofer and 25mm tweeter.

The systems will be avaiilable in a choice of black or silver.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join whathifi.com on Facebook