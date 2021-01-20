Cyrus soundBuds 2 are budget wireless earbuds with a tempting price tag

On the hunt for a new pair of budget wireless earbuds? We've got another pair to add to your shortlist. The Cyrus soundBuds 2 feature decent battery life and upgraded sonics for, on paper at least, the low price of just £79.99 ($119.99).

The British audio firm says the soundBuds 2 – replacements for the 2019 Cyrus soundBuds – are a 'dramatic improvement' on the first-gen model.

We rated the originals four stars on the basis of their sonics and fit, but didn't care for their 3 hour battery life. Happily, the new buds have upped their game and offer 5 hours playback, plus an additional 15 hours from the supplied charging case. Cyrus claims their touch controls are better, too.

Cyrus is billing the soundBuds 2 as the ideal 'work from home' buds but they're also IPX5 water resistant, so they should be durable enough for outdoor exercise (the soft earhooks should keep them in place).

We'll let you know how good they sound in due course, but the company claims they're a "sonic step-up" on the old model, which we found to be tonally balanced but less exciting that some rivals at this price.

The wireless earbuds market is huge, so we're interested to see if the Cyrus soundBuds 2 can mix it with the very best. They'll go on sale on Amazon for £79.99 / $119.99 in Spring 2021 in the UK and US. Australian pricing and availability is yet to be announced.

MORE:

The definitive guide to the best wireless headphones

Galaxy Buds Pro vs AirPods Pro: which should you buy?

Our verdict on the best iPhone headphones