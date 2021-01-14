CES 2021: Watch as LG Rollable phone turns into a tablet

LG already makes rollable TVs, and now it's working on a rollable phone. The company briefly teased the device – officially known as the LG Rollable – during its virtual CES 2021 event, where it also introduced its innovative 2021 TV lineup.

The footage (below) shows a smartphone with a display that expands sideways to create a tablet-like device. The phone's screen smoothly expands into a larger one by rolling out from the opposite edge (02:07). LG wraps up the CES broadcast with another glimpse of the Rollable – this time closing slowly (28:27).

LG revealed its development of a rollable handset back in September, but the new teaser video confirms the name of the device and gives the first clear front-view of the snazzy, bezel-busting display in action.

LG is yet to share any information about the device aside from that it comes with a “unique resizable screen” and is part of the company's Explorer Project, which aims to provide an exploratory look at what the future of technology may bring.

LG's not the only firm working on a rollable phone, mind. The LG Rollable bears a striking resemblance to TCL's rollable concept phone, also on display at CES 2021. The TCL version is driven by a small motor that can be trigged using gesture controls.

According to TCL, "the portable 6.7-inch AMOLED Rollable Display... can be extended from 6.7-inches to 7.8-inches with a simple tap of the finger". LG hasn't confirmed whether its device will feature a similar control mechanism.

In other 'rollable' news, LG has confirmed a brand-new rollable OLED TV – the R1 Rollable – detailed in our breakdown of the LG 2021 TV line-up.

