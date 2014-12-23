The Model H4 Portable and Model BP550 will be joined at CES 2015 by the "advanced" Models HS7 and HS9 wi-fi soundbars, with all of the speakers designed to be compatible with Android and iOS devices.

Each of the new devices can be used on its own or with another using Advanced Wireless Network and Dual Band Wi-Fi connectivity. And you can use them with streaming services like Spotify, Deezer and more.

A Home Cinema Mode means that you can connect two H4 Portable speakers (pictured) wirelessly to the soundbars as rear left and right channels, and you can individually set each speaker depending on their position.

The BP550 Blu-ray player can connect to the Music Flow speakers and stream audio from a CD or USB drive, while the Auto Music Play feature is designed to "maximise convenience" when you're on the go.

If you come within one foot of a Music Flow wi-fi speaker, it'll automatically begin playing the music on your smartphone. That means you can enter the room and not need to touch the speaker to hear your music.

LG HomeChat will let you control the new devices using the Line free-text messaging app on your smartphone or tablet, which lets you send a text message to the devices and give them simple commands.

"The flexibility and quality of the LG Music Flow Wi-Fi Series delivers a listening experience that goes beyond what conventional audio systems have been able to offer,” said Byung-hoon Min, senior vice president and head of the CAV division at the LG Home Entertainment Company.

"With Wi-Fi capability and high-fidelity audio output, our Music Flow Wi-Fi Series is the epitome of what a smart audio system should be capable of in the 21st century."

