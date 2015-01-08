One of the products to make a first appearance at the show are the Journey BT sport in-ear headphones, which come equipped with aptX Bluetooth wireless capabilities.

The buds have been created with "content and performance in mind", with an angled nozzle designed for a better fit and a flexible loop to ensure a more secure position when in use. A three-button controller is also provided. The Journey BTs are due to go on sale during the summer for $129. UK pricing is yet to be confirmed.

Another of the prominent House of Marley launches at CES is the One Foundation system – sporting a custom glazed-oak wood baffle and magnetic breakaway speaker grilles.

It's fitted with the Qualcomm AllPlay smart media streaming platform and boasts 5.25in high-output woofers and 1in tweeters, as well as Bluetooth and wi-fi connectivity options.

One Foundation makes use of AllPlay to stream music direct from your mobile device, local server or cloud storage, creating "harmonised synchronisation" in a multi-room scenario.

But that wasn't all from House of Marley at CES 2015. The Mystic in-ears ($15), Little Bird in-ears ($15) and Roar on-ears ($40, above) are all due to hit the shelves in the next two months.

The Tribute over-ears, featuring 50mm drivers, are due for release in the autumn and will cost $250. The Legend ANC over-ears ($280) also go on sale this autumn.

And there were also a couple of portable Bluetooth speakers unveiled by House of Marley – the Chant Mini ($50, March, above) and Chant BT Sport ($100, June) joining the company's ranks.

House of Marley senior VP and general manager Sam Vanderveer said: "We continue to push the bar in personal and home audio systems with stand-out products that truly connect people with their music.

"Our new product lines tap into uncharted territory and promote a lifestyle that is House of Marley – superior quality, consciously crafted and cause minded."

