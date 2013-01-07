14.46 And that's a wrap. Full details, pictures and video to come.

14.44 Samsung touchscreen monitor running Windows 8 looks very smart. Samsung For Enterprise or SAFE is Samsung's b2b security offering.

14.40 And that was brief. Looks like MWC for the Galaxy S3. New Chronos laptop with multi touch screen.

14.39 Smart phones and tablets! Galaxy Note 10.1 tablet coming with 4G version in the US... UK remains to be seen.

14.35 Samsung on fridges now. And now smart cameras. Or Smart Camera 2.0. Sharing content is once again central.

14.30 Samsung showing a 110in Ultra HD TV on its stand at CES. We will definitely check that out and report back when the show opens tomorrow.

14.28 Samsung shows OLED and now Ultra HD TV. The Ultra HD TV certainly looks the part thanks to the Gallery design.

14.26 Samsung showing off the Evolution Kit. Looks the size of an Apple TV box, slips in to back of TV and upgrades it to latest smart TV specification.

14.24 T-Commerce. Allow you to find out information on clothes and more from TV shows. And then buy it.

14.22 Samsung Single Search will search all your possible content providers from a single search. Also trending content, smart apps and more.

14.18 New Samsung smart hub. Redesigned interface. Brings live TV and on demand content together. New Samsung 2013 TVs boot up on the new interface screen.

14.17 Samsung S-Recommendations will recommend content based on voice command. Learns based on viewing habits. Sounds interesting. S Voice for TV.

14.16 Samsung Intelligent Viewing; first Samsung TV with quad core processor. 3x faster than 2012 models.

14.14 Samsung F8000 LED TV revealed. Top of the range model. Thinner profile, bezel under 0.25in. Available in sizes up to 75in.

14.12 Samsung "the undisputed king of content". More users using multiple devices as they watch TV. Samsung claims more interaction, more connected content devices than anyone else... According to Samsung US.

14.10 Lots of talk of multiple screens. Second screen apps and more.

14.07 Tim Baxter, Samsung USA. Samsung grew numbers and market share in nearly all product categories. New categories born. Samsung shipped 66m connected devices in Q3 2012.

14.06 Samsung "will amaze you" in 2013, says CEO.

14.05 TVs: Samsung Evolution Kit unveiled. See our news story for full details.

