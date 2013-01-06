UPDATE: Pure Jongo S3 speaker launches Jongo multiroom music system

Pure has expanded its new Jongo multiroom music system, with the launch of the T640B wireless stereo speaker and the Jongo A140B hi-fi adapter.

Jongo is Pure's new family of wireless speakers, which allow you to build a system to send music around multiple rooms in your home, starting from one speaker, the Jongo S340B, at £150.

The new additions, unveiled today at CES 2013 in Las Vegas, are led by a larger, more powerful speaker, the Jongo T640B.

Pure Jongo T640B

The speaker costs £250 and comes with built-in Bluetooth and WiFi and delivers 100 watts of power.

Billed as the main speaker in a Jongo multiroom system (if we say the name enough times, we might get used to it), the T640B has two custom designed 5in drivers with dual-concentric tweeters.

There's an optional stand for putting the speaker in landscape or portrait - sounds a bit like the Sonos Play 3 speaker, no? - and also an optional wall bracket.

Pure Jongo A140B

The wireless hi-fi adapter meanwhile allows you to add your existing system to a Jongo multiroom set-up.

The £100 A140B wireless adapter connects to any hi-fi system or amplifier, with dual phono analogue audio outputs, digital coaxial and optical connections and a 24-but DAC built-in.

The adapter has Bluetooth and WiFi connectivity, like all the Pure Jongo products, allowing you to choose how you stream your music.

Pure Jongo: How it works

Connect via Bluetooth and you can stream any content from any audio app on your smartphone or tablet to a Jongo speaker system.

If using WiFi you can use the Pure Connect app to stream locally stored content on your phone or tablet and choose from a number of on-demand programmes and podcasts.

You can also sign up to the Pure Music service, Pure's Spotify-style subscription service available on all the company's streaming products.

The Pure Jongo family of products now includes the Jongo S340B speaker, £150, the Jongo T640B speaker, £250, and the Jongo A140B hi-fi adapter, £100.

Exsiting Pure streaming products such as the Sensia 200D Connect and One Flow can also form part of your Jongo wireless music system.

The new Pure Jongo speakers are due out later this year, the Jongo S340B is on sale now.

