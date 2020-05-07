Cambridge Audio launches search for the best unsigned UK music act

Lockdown can be a blessing in disguise for musicians – check out these 8 brilliant albums recorded in self-isolation if you don't believe us – but we'd wager there's not a live music act on the planet who isn't chomping at the bit to get back out on the road again.

But not everyone is at the stage in the career when they can embark on a world tour. Thankfully, if you're an unsigned act keen to showcase your talents, British audio firm Cambridge Audio has just launched its Lockdown Sessions talent search.

How does bagging a concert at a top London venue in October sound? And how do you feel about that venue being Melomania Live, Cambridge Audio's dedicated music venue – a mere 10-minute walk from London Bridge station? There'll be a free bar (courtesy of Hofmeister beer) for your closest 100 fans and friends, with top UK music media and labels also in attendance – and naturally, it'll all be filmed. Oh, and lest we forget, Hofmeister has also donated a limited edition Gretsch guitar for the winner. What’s not to love?

If you're a UK based artist or band who is not currently signed, you can enter.

Melomania, Cambridge Audio's dedicated music venue in London Bridge (Image credit: Cambridge Audio)

How? Record a video of your lockdown session (one track only) and send it to press@starscreamcommunications.co.uk and Tweet or Instagram the video tagging #CambridgeAudioLockdownSessions and @CambridgeAudio.

The deadline for entries is 14th May, 5pm GMT.

Entries will be judged by music journalist Kate Solomon, Cambridge Audio and PR agency Starscream Communications. Together, the judging panel will whittle it down to a top-five which will be announced on 18th May. These will then go through to a public vote to find the winner.

The public will be urged to vote for one of the five finalists by liking the relevant video on the Cambridge Audio Twitter page or Instagram at @CambridgeAudio. And, the act with the most likes by 22nd May will be crowned winner on the 25th.

All five finalists win a pair of excellent What Hi-Fi? Award-winning Melomania 1 headphones, too, and in case you're wondering what that Gretsch guitar looks like, you'll find a great snap of it below.

(Image credit: Gretsch, Cambridge Audio)

Now might be a good time to get the band back together (virtually) and organise a Zoom recording session...

