Cambridge Audio's control portal for streaming and internet radio services is to change its name from UuVol to Stream Magic Home

A firmware update will also bring Bluetooth streaming to the Cambridge Audio NP30 and see the release of an Android remote control app.

The Cambridge Audio range of streaming products will fall in to line with the Stream Magic 6, released earlier this year at CES, the first product to have the Stream Magic Home name.

Also new, and due out on Wednesday 7th March, will be a Stream Magic Android app. It will be released in advanced beta mode with further developments and upgrades to come after the Android app is launched.

An upgrade for the existing UuVol remote app for iOS will upgrade to show the new name. The update will also bring improved UPnP browsing and album art handling.

And there's more: the firmware update will also bring Bluetooth audio streaming to the the NP30, provided you partner it with the BT100 wireless receiver.

This will allow you to stream directly from any Bluetooth compatible device, from smartphones, to laptops, to tablets such as the iPad.

