Cambridge Audio launches Alva TT turntable with aptX HD Bluetooth

We've seen some big turntable launches at CES 2019, and Cambridge Audio is the latest to deliver a brand new deck.

The Alva TT is the world's first turntable to offer aptX HD Bluetooth support. This means you can stream up to 24-bit-48kHz wirelessly to compatible devices.

Priced at £1500/$1700 and designed to match the styling of Cambridge Audio's Edge range of high-end hi-fi separates, on paper, the Alva TT looks like the perfect match.

The turntable has been designed and built in-house. It's a direct drive design that comes with a built-in phono stage, single piece tonearm and is fitted with Cambridge-designed high output moving coil cartridge.

The Alva TT's body is milled from solid aluminium and includes a dense Polyoxymethylene platter, which Cambridge claims delivers a more accurate playback speed and reduces the effects of any unwanted vibrations.

The Alva TT goes on sale in April 2019 and we'll be sure to bring you our official verdict just as soon one arrives in our test rooms.

MORE:

Audio Technica serves up a platter of tasteful budget turntables at CES

Sony announces PS-LX310BT budget Bluetooth turntable

Technics relaunches legendary DJ turntable with SL-1200 MK7

CES 2019: news, highlights, best new products