CES 2019: Sony announces PS-LX310BT budget Bluetooth turntable

Not to be outdone by Technics' announcements at CES 2019, Sony has just taken the wraps off its own brand new turntable.

The Sony PS-LX310BT is a new budget deck with Bluetooth connectivity built-in, so you can stream vinyl wirelessly to a Bluetooth speaker.

There's also a wired connection and a built-in phono stage if you want to connect the turntable to a more traditional hi-fi set-up. Sony has included Low, Mid and High gain settings to aid the deck's compatibility with various systems.

Plenty of attention has been paid to the design of the deck - it's fitted with an Aluminium die cast platter and there's also a newly designed tonearm. There's a direct Bluetooth button for quick wireless playback and switches for selecting speed (33rpm or 45rpm) and size of record (7in and 12in).

The Sony PS-LX310BT is due to go on sale in April, priced €200.

MORE:

Technics relaunches legendary DJ turntable with SL-1200 MK7

Technics launches SL-1500C turntable with built-in phono stage

NAD Masters M10 is ultimate whole-home streaming system

CES 2019: news, highlights, best new products