French company Cabasse has produced its first portable speaker, the Swell. The manufacturer says this 'jewel' of a speaker will "become an integral part of your home decor".

That might be a bit ambitious but, on paper at least, this sounds like a good speaker.

The Swell comes equipped with four speaker drivers, two 8.5cm bass drivers and two 4cm tweeters. You can play music through it using its 3.5mm aux port, or its aptX Bluetooth 4.0 support for 'CD-like' sound.

There's 60W of power going through this speaker, but you can pair two Swells together to make a 120W stereo system. It weighs 750g, and Cabasse claims battery life is good for around 10 hours of music.

The Swell will be available in the UK later this month, priced £230.

