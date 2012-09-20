BT has announced it will offer new customers who sign up for its Infinity broadband service a free Humax DTR-T1000 YouView box worth £299.

For those who live in areas not yet served by Infinity, the offer will apply to customers signing up for BT's TV Essential package, starting at £4 a month.

YouView internet TV offers more than 100 digital TV and radio channels, seven-day catch-up TV, on-demand content from the BBC iPlayer, ITV Player, 4oD, Demand5 and access to BT Vision. Find out more in our dedicated YouView blog.

BT's YouView box comes with a 500GB hard drive which can store up to 300 hours of standard-definition TV or around 125 hours of HD telly.

Read our review of the Humax DTR-T1000 here.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join whathifi.com on Facebook