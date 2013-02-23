British firm Chord Electronics is showing its brand-new Reference streamer, the £7500 DSX 1000 (pictured), here at Bristol where it makes its UK debut. We awarded it a Stars of CES accolade last month.

This network music player, with its proprietary QBD76HD-based DAC (digital-to-analogue converter), is joined by the Red Reference MKIII CD player. And Chord is also showing off its SPM 1200 MkII stereo power amp (£8220) and the Reference CPA 5000 preamp (£11,850).

Watch the video below to find out more about the DSX 1000:

Visitors can also see the smaller Chordette range, Index network music player and Award-winning QuteHD USB/DSD DAC.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join us on Facebook