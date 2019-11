• Pioneer VSX-819 receiver and BDP-120 Blu-ray player £449.90 (save £130).

• Pioneer VSX-919 receiver and BDP-320 Blu-ray player, + free iPod nano 8GB £699.90 (save £218).

• Pioneer VSX-1019 receiver and BDP-320 Blu-ray player, + free iPod nano 16GB £879.90 (save £258).

• Pioneer VSX-LX52 receiver and BDP-LX52 Blu-ray player, + free iPod Classic 160GB £1369.90 (save £373).

• Pioneer SC-LX72 receiver and BDP-LX52 Blu-ray player, + free iPod Touch 8GB £1889.90 (save £412).

• Pioneer SC-LX82 receiver and BDP-LX52 Blu-ray player, + free iPod Touch 32GB £2149.90 (save £534).

More show deals here. And don't forget, there's 10% off all items over £100 bought from the show sales desk, 12.5% off all second items over £100 bought at the same time, and 15% off every other item over £100.

