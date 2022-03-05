Bose deal: five-star QuietComfort Earbuds slashed in price to just $219

Bose's superb wireless, noise-canceling QuietComfort earbuds are now on sale with 22% off, bringing the price down a massive $60 to just $219 from $279.

You can find the QuietComfort Earbuds on sale at Amazon in either the Triple Black, Stone Blue, or Soapstone colorways. They're sold directly by Amazon with free returns included.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds Amazon deal

QuietComfort Earbuds $279 $219 at Amazon (save $60) Bose's QuietComfort Earbuds are serious contenders for best-in-class. You'll find it hard to beat their sound balance, and their noise-canceling is among best-in-class.

Bose's QuietComfort Earbuds go toe to toe with the heavyweights of the earbuds world like the Apple AirPods Pro, the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2, and the Sony WF-1000XM4 and they deserve serious consideration.

Perhaps the biggest single selling point of these earbuds, besides sound quality, is their active noise-cancelation. Once again, Bose knocks it out of the park with superb ANC, making them the perfect companions for a long trip.

Some might like slightly longer battery life (the Bose will last you around six hours on a full charge) but on the whole, these earbuds are an excellent option and at this price, they're hard to beat.

At What Hi-Fi? we're big fans of the QuietComfort Earbuds and we think you will be too - make sure you grab a pair before they return to their original price!

