Bose refreshes its SoundLink Revolve and Revolve+ Bluetooth speakers

Fresh from launching its unusual Sport Open Earbuds, Bose has turned its attention to updating two of its Bluetooth speakers. Say hello to the SoundLink Revolve II and SoundLink Revolve+ II, successors to the – you guessed it – Bose SoundLink Revolve and SoundLink Revolve+.

The new Revolve II (pictured below) now offers 13 hours of battery life from a single charge – up from 12 hours in the original – and although the new variant looks remarkably similar to its older sibling, you now get an IP55 rating for protection against dust and water ingress.

(Image credit: Bose)

The SoundLink Revolve+ II (pictured top) delivers a higher volume and more room-filling sound than SoundLink Revolve II, and this model now boasts 17 hours on a single charge.

Both speakers are available to buy now, priced at £179.95 for the Bose SoundLink Revolve II and £279.95 for the larger Bose SoundLink Revolve+ II. That makes them fierce competitors for the What Hi-Fi? Award-winning Audio Pro Addon C3 and Addon C10 wireless speakers, as well as the Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 (2nd Gen), so needless to say we look forwarding to seeing how they stack up.

