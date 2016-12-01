B&O Play has announced a new pair of wireless, over-ear headphones, the Beoplay H9s.

These headphones’ focus seems to be their noise-cancelling functionality. The lambskin-covered earpads act as an isolating element for high-pitched sounds, while the active noise cancellation will, it is claimed, last for up to 14 hours from a three-hour charge.

MORE: Graphene headphones tipped to offer better sound quality

On the right earcup, a playback interface allows you to activate the noise-cancelling function, change songs, answer calls and control the volume.

You can listen to music wirelessly, or attach a 3.5mm-jack cable for passive listening. The H9s also have "intelligent battery-saving" that will automatically turn off the headphones after 15 minutes, providing they are in Bluetooth mode and have not received signals from a smart device.

The Beoplay H9 launches in two colours, black and Argilla (clay) grey. The headphones are available for £450 from the beginning of December this year.

MORE: Best wireless headphones