As every precocious school child knows, pencil 'lead' is not lead at all, but rather graphite - and a Canadian startup thinks that using graphene, essentially a single layer of graphite, in headphones and speakers could result in more efficient drivers and better sound quality.

Ora Sound thinks that speaker driver diaphragms made of graphene can improve frequency response and reduce distortion, in turn potentially extending the battery life of portable audio devices by "up to 50%", reports The Engineer.

Graphene is around 25 times stronger, and 200 times times stiffer, than steel, as well as being four times lighter. And the company thinks it could be the perfect match for speakers.

It's certainly an interesting idea and technology that'll improve sound quality, which doesn't include putting a pylon in your back garden, always sounds good to us. Watch this space.

