This week's highlights include Japanese broadcaster NHK previewing 8K content at the SXSW festival, BenQ announcing pricing for its more affordable 4K projector and Amazon enabling Alexa voice calling on Fire, iOS and Android tablets.

For reviews we have Marantz's one-box PM-10 amplifier, Chord's Qutest DAC and Samsung's Galaxy S9+ smartphone.

News

NHK premieres 8K content at SXSW

Japanese state broadcaster NHK demoed 8K content at the recent South by Southwest (SXSW) festival in Austin, Texas.

Video was shown on a 200in screen with a 22.2-channel audio set-up. The preview was done ahead of an announcement by the broadcaster about a new 8K channel that's set to go live towards the end of the year.

How much native 8K content there'll be on the channel remains to be seen, but with a couple of 8K TVs on the horizon, it seems some are embracing the latest TV tech quicker than expected.

BenQ announces £1200 4K HDR projector

BenQ's TK800 is a 4K HDR projector that aims to make 4K viewing even more affordable.

It's available in April for £1199 and has 3000 lumens of brightness, 3D and HDR10 support and can produce an image as big as 300in.

It also has dedicated 'Football' and 'Sport' modes, which aims to 'intensify green grass' but keep skin tones natural.

Amazon brings Alexa calling and messaging to Fire, Android and iOS tablets

Amazon has released a new update to its Fire tablets, enabling users to send messages and make phone/video calls.

Android and iOS tablet owners can access the same features through a new version of the Alexa app.

However, the person you're contacting will need a compatible device as well as granting Amazon access to their contacts.

Reviews

Marantz PM-10

Marantz's flagship amplifiers usually take the form of separate pre and power modules but the company has taken a different approach with the one-box PM-10.

It's hugely capable too, delivering a refined and powerful - an impressive £7000 package.

Chord Qutest

Chord bills its latest and most affordable powered DAC as being the world's most advanced. Does the performance bear out that claim?

In short, yes. It's a clear, precise and subtle performer, with excellent timing and rhythmic dexterity. It sets the benchmark for its price band.

Samsung Galaxy S9+

The S8 was an excellent phone so the conumdrum for Samsung was whether they'd opt for revolution or evolution.

The S9+ is more the latter, adding tweaks to a formula that boasts fantastic performance, a versatile camera and eye-catching design. The AMOLED screen is one of the best around.

