Our best systems category has undergone a slight change this year. With the increasing popularity of multi-room systems, we deemed them worthy of their own category - therefore, the best systems of 2014 now feature exclusively one-box music and cinema systems.

Another year, another win for the Denon D-M39DAB. It has yet again fended off the competition, to be named the Best Music System up to £400. Nothing else at this price can come close to its performance. It doesn't have Bluetooth, nor is it necessarily the best looking system, but the fact that it's reliable and easy to live with more than makes up for it. It's a fantastic music system.

There's a new winner in the Best Music System £400-£800 category after the Cambridge Audio Minx Xi stole the crown from the Marantz M-CR610. It might cost a bit more and you'll still need to add speakers, but we believe it to be an even better performer.

The Naim UnitiQute 2 has once again walked away with the Best Music System £800-£1500 gong, holding off the Cyrus Streamline 2. The Cyrus put up a good fight, but it's the Naim that came out on top after we found it to be more musical and exciting, while also sporting a better design, display, remote and app. A very worthy winner.

Cyrus did manage to pick up the Award for Best Music System £1500+, however, courtesy of the Lyric 09. It means the Linn Kiko has lost its title as champion, with the Lyric 09's new head-turning design and legendary Cyrus sound making it the only music system you need to know about in this price band.

And last - but by no means least - the prize for Best Home Cinema in-a-Box System has been awarded to the Sony BDV-N5200W - a £500 system that delivers in all areas with precision and authority. Overall, it's a captivating listen.

We've now seen which system is the best according to price, but there can only be one system that secures the coveted Product of the Year title. Which is it? Find out on our Awards 2014 microsite...

