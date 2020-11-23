Black Friday TV deals: save up to $1000 on OLED TVs at Best Buy

Best Buy's OLED TV Black Friday deals are now live, and there are some truly huge savings to be had. Namely, up to $1000 off certain OLED TVs, with deals on OLEDs from Sony, LG and Vizio.

The $1000 off the Sony XBR-65A9G certainly catches our eye, while there's also a $600 saving on a five-star LG CX model. And there are big discounts on cheap Vizio OLED TVs to throw into the mix.

Best of all, the savings are applied across different screen sizes. So whether you're after a 55-inch, 65-inch or 77-inch OLED TV, you should be able to find a Black Friday deal.

Best Buy Black Friday OLED TV deals

Vizio OLED55-H1 55-inch OLED TV $1299 $899 at Best Buy

This is one of Vizio's higher-end TVs, and it has the specs to prove it: the bezel is a very slim 4mm, so shouldn't detract from what's happening on screen, while the IQ Ultra processor promises best-in-class picture processing, more powerful 4K upscaling engine and HDMI 2.1 connectivity. View Deal

Amazing value LG OLED65CXPUA 65-inch OLED TV $2500 $1900 at Best Buy

Brand new for 2020, this is the most affordable model that has all of LG's latest picture technology, And it performs beautifully, with fantastic levels of detail, rich colors, and excellent motion. It's got you covered for next-gen games consoles, too, thanks to HDMIs that support features such as VRR.View Deal

Sony XBR-65A9G 4K OLED TV $3499 $2499 at Best Buy

If you want this 65-in step-up A9 Series Sony OLED – aka "Sony's OLED masterpiece" – there's a huge saving to be had with $1000 off the list price. This Master Series set includes Android TV, Google Assistant, Apple AirPlay 2 and the top-tier Sony picture processing.View Deal

Sony's set boasts a 120Hz refresh rate, which should ensure smooth, reactive gaming and a supreme sports and action movie experience. And of course, it's an OLED, so expect wide viewing angles, High Dynamic Range color accuracy and a picture that's virtually blur-free.

Google Assistant comes built in for voice controls, and it runs on the top tier 4K HDR X1 Ultimate processor, which means object-based rendering happens in real time to remaster and upscale everything you see to near-4K HDR quality. There's the same discount to be had on Sony's slightly more affordable XBR-65A8H.

LG's TVs are also heavily discounted, most notably the OLED65CXPUA, which has $600 off. Your $1899 gets you LG's top-line imaging tech – spending more with the brand buys you fancier stands and frames, but there's no difference in the picture processing. So it's the best value TV in LG's current line-up – even more so with this discount.

We haven't tested this particular model, but both the 55in and 48in versions earned five-star in our reviews.

Finally, Vizio's OLED TVs have big money off too. There's $400 off the 55in model, bringing the price down to a very reasonable $899, while the 65in iteration has $500 off. Looks like Black Friday is a great time to buy an OLED TV.

Today's best OLED TV deals Black Friday Sale ends in 04 days 06 hrs 21 mins 46 secs Sony BRAVIA KD65A8BU Richer Sounds £1,999 View Deal Sony KD-65A8 65" 4K UHD OLED... Sevenoaks £1,999 View Deal Reduced Price 65" SONY BRAVIA KD65A8BU ... Currys PC World £2,599 £1,999 View Deal Sony Bravia KD65A8 (2020)... John Lewis & Partners £1,999 View Deal Check out more Black Friday Sale deals from these top retailers: Richer Sounds Sevenoaks Amazon John Lewis

MORE:

See the best Black Friday TV deals

These are the best OLED TVs money can buy