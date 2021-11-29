Beats Powerbeats Pro drop to lowest ever price in Cyber Monday sale

The Cyber Monday deals are coming thick and fast, and there are still some great deals to be had before the day is out. Like this wireless earbuds deal.

Numerous retailers have slashed the price of the Beats Powerbeats Pro from $249 to $149. This $100 discount brings them down to the equal lowest price we've seen.

Cyber Monday Beats deal

$149 at Best Buy Beats Powerbeats Pro $249 $149 at Best Buy, Target & Walmart (save $100)

We're fans of the Powerbeats Pro for a number of reasons. They may not be the best-sounding buds, but their build quality is excellent, as is their fit and list of useful features. They come into their own for exercise, so this $100 discount is not to be sniffed at.

True, the best wireless earbuds do sound better, but few boast the battery life, secure design or feature count of the Powerbeats Pro. This makes them a tempting choice, especially if you're looking for a pair of wireless sports headphones for the gym or running.

They make extra sense for iPhone users, too. Apple's H1 chip inside ensures a robust connection and easy pairing over their Android counterparts.

If you want a pair of earbuds that won't fall out during that final set of burpees, the Powerbeats Pro should be seriously considered. At this price, they're a steal.

It also makes them cheaper than the Beats Fit Pro, which launched recently to sit below the Powerbeats Pro in Beats' fitness-oriented buds line-up.

MORE:

Read our Beats Powerbeats Pro review

See the best Cyber Monday cheap soundbar deals live now

Check out the top Cyber Monday Bluetooth speaker deals live now